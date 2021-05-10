Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 27 expected.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau

and Adams Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&