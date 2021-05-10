Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures of 31 to 36 will result in widespread frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&