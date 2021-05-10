Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures of 31 to 36 will result in widespread frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&