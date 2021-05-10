Frost advisory, Freeze warning issued across the region

MADISON (WKOW) - Another cooler than average day across the region, with temperatures dipping near possibly below freezing in some areas.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the majority of southern WI. While very northern counties in the region have been issued a Freeze Warning.

Advisory goes into effect midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

There's a good chance skies will clear tonight, bringing down temperatures. Rapid clearing is expected, bringing lows near, at or below 32 degrees.

Widespread frost is possible across southern WI Monday night into Tuesday morning. Take precautions to sensitive plants!

Another round of frost is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, but lows will likely not get as cold as what will drop overnight.

High pressure moves into the area Tuesday, bringing very quiet conditions.

This will dominate the region majority of the work week. Bringing days of mostly sunny skies and some days of partly sunny skies.

Temps gradually warm starting Tuesday with values reaching upper 50s.

Highs in the 60s are expected to return Wednesday, with values rounding out the work week in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The next chance for scattered rain showers isn't until Saturday.