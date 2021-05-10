Great Lakes water surge eases after 2 record-setting years

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — After two years of record high water, the Great Lakes are getting a break. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the lakes have dropped steadily since last fall and should remain below 2020 levels for at least the next six months. That’s because of unusually dry weather. Winter’s snowfall was well below normal and the lakes had relatively little ice cover. Low humidity and sunny skies have boosted evaporation. But John Allis of the Army Corps says it’s too early to declare an end to the high-water period that has done heavy damage to homes and infrastructure along shorelines.