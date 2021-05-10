Green Bay man reported missing

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Green Bay police are on the lookout for a missing man, last seen Monday morning.

According to a Silver Alert release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, James Wunder boarded a Metro bus to go to work Monday morning after leaving his group home and has not been seen since.

Wunder is 5'7" and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has white hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and blue jeans. He has been located in nearby wooded areas after making a camp before.

Anyone with information on Wunder's whereabouts is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200.