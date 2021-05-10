“It was heartbreaking,” community responds after golf course fire

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- When news spread in Cuba City that the Cole Acres Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Sunday morning, none were more devastated than one of the first people on scene: Pro Shop Manager Dan Bowden.

"It was heartbreaking, I grew up here, been a member most all my life, my dad was one of the charter members at the course, I grew up life guarding and tending bar here," he said.

Normally open to the public, the course does not have a way for people to pay for green time and rent golf carts, so for now, only members can golf, like Jim McQuade.

"Just a devastating loss for the people in the Tri-state area," he said. "A lot of kids learned to golf here, a great rookie program. I mean my kids all learned to golf here on the high school golf team."

While the fire destroyed the building, people have been golfing here for decades, so the memories they made here are still standing strong.

"A lot of people have raised their families here, lots of family memories so we've had a big outpouring of support and people sharing memories as they grew up or raised their kids here," Bowden said.

Now, he hopes to have a temporary space set up so the general public can start renting golf carts and golf again, until they figure out how they will be able to rebuild.

McQuade is optimistic that when they do, it'll be a place to make those memories again.

"We're going to have a fantastic new clubhouse. They'll have a kitchen facility I'm sure, with golf outings and serve food and drinks," he said.

Bowden says he doesn't know what started the fire, but that it likely started in the kitchen.

Even with the damage, the course hopes to continue with plans for its men's and women's leagues to start later this week.