Kalvin Barrett sworn in as new Dane County Sheriff

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officially has a new sheriff after the man appointed by the governor officially took his oath of office.

Kalvin Barrett was sworn in as the 53rd sheriff of Dane County at a ceremony Monday morning.

In his remarks after taking the oath, Barrett thanked his family and the deputies of the department. He praised the sheriff's office staff for maintaining their mission through the coronavirus pandemic.

"I accept and respect all of your opinions," Barrett said, referencing the citizens of Dane County. Law enforcement have come under fire for aggressive tactics that have killed people.

Barrett outlined what he said would be his three main priorities: