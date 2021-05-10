Lightning sends chunk of highway through truck in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a lightning strike in Florida launched a chunk of highway pavement through a truck windshield and injured two people inside the vehicle. The Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the accident on Interstate 10 near DeFuniak Springs on Monday morning. Photos shared by the department on social media showed the Ford pickup truck’s windshield and back window shattered. Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia tells the Tallahassee Democrat that the two occupants of the vehicle suffered minor lacerations from the smashed glass and “will be fine.”