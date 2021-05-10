Local and state law enforcement investigate incident at home in Avoca

AVOCA (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday night, local and state law enforcement are investigating an incident that occurred at a home in Avoca.

Footage from the scene showed multiple law enforcement investigating the property. The home is located at the corner of Third and Williams streets. The sheriff's office said the incident happened Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook Post, authorities said the scene was cleared and there is no threat to the public.

Our crew spoke with authorities on scene and more information is expected to come from Wisconsin Department of Justice.

This is a developing story.