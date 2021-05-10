Lower temperatures tonight causes frost threat

MADISON (WKOW) - It's nearly mid-May and we still have the potential for frost in the forecast.



SET UP

Another high pressure system moves in from Canada ushering in cool conditions with mainly below average temperatures the rest of the week.

TODAY

There is an isolated shower chance this morning with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s this afternoon.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s and frost likely. Make sure to cover up or bring in your sensitive plants.

Though it's beyond the average, freezes in May are not unheard of

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and not as cool by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.



Another chance for frost at night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and milder with highs in the mid 60s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.