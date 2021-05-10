Lower temperatures tonight causes frost threat

Lower temperatures tonight causes frost threatNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It's nearly mid-May and we still have the potential for frost in the forecast.
SET UP
Another high pressure system moves in from Canada ushering in cool conditions with mainly below average temperatures the rest of the week.
TODAY
There is an isolated shower chance this morning with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s this afternoon.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s and frost likely. Make sure to cover up or bring in your sensitive plants.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny and not as cool by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
Another chance for frost at night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and milder with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.