Malaysian prime minister announces one-month virus lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — All of Malaysia will be placed under a near lockdown for about a month to fight the coronavirus, but businesses will be allowed to continue to operate at reduced capacity, The lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, took the nation by surprise because restrictions on movement are already in place in many parts of the country, including Kuala Lumpur and the richest state of Selangor. Muhyiddin says drastic action was needed to battle a new aggressive outbreak before it turns into a national catastrophe. He says the emergence of new virus variants with higher infection rates, constraints on the public health system and public failure to observe health measures are worrying.