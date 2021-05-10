Middleton teen raising money to fight childhood cancer

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A sophomore from Middleton is raising money for childhood cancer research.

15-year-old Divya Goel started raising money for the fund at the American Family Children's Hospital when she was 10.

Normally she collects things like coloring books, markers and other things for kids undergoing treatment, but the pandemic stopped that. So, instead she's selling T-shirts.

"Now that I'm older and I understand more things and cancer is something no one ever wants to get," said Goel.

The shirts are available for purchase until Friday, here.

$15 from each shirt will be donated, the rest pays for overhead costs.