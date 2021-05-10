Moment of silence honors the lives impacted by COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic has tested the strength and touched the lives of everyone.

SSM Health invited local government leaders and the community to join health care workers Monday for a moment of silence to honor how all of our lives have changed from COVID-19.

The observance was held during National Hospital and Health Care Week to recognize the work of the individuals who have risen as heroes during the pandemic.

"Every day they went to work, never knowing if or when they themselves would contract COVID-19 or if they would unknowingly bring it home to their families," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "But they continued on."

SSM Health says the moment of silence honors the daily acts of courage and sacrifice we have seen across our communities and within our health care communities.