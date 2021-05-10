NEW: A look at 30-year climate averages

MADISON (WKOW) - Every decade, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analyzes data to learn how our climate is changing through time.

We get new averages for temperature and precipitation going back the previous three decades.

The data is now analyzed from 1990 - 2020, but up until this year we were looking at the climate from 1980 - 2010.

Our climate has warmed a half a degree over the last decade, with precipitation rising more than 2.5".

Snow totals have come up by around an inch, and the past 30 years have warmed consistently. Data shows we're nearly 1.5° warmer now than the 20th century normal.

Most of our nation has warmed over the last 10 years, with the Northern Plains being the only place close to our previous 30-year average.

The central and eastern U.S. is much wetter than the last 30-year period, while the western and southwestern U.S. is much drier than last analysis.