NTSB: Tesla owner got into driver’s seat before deadly crash

DETROIT (AP) — Home security camera footage shows that the owner of a Tesla got into the driver’s seat of the car shortly before a deadly crash in suburban Houston. That’s according to a preliminary government report Monday. But the report on the crash that killed two men doesn’t explain why police found no one behind the wheel of the car, which burst into flames after crashing about 550 feet from the owner’s home. The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s still investigating. An onboard data storage device in the console was destroyed by fire.