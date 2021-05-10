Prep work begins on Glenway Golf Course project in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Glenway Golf Course in Madison is now closed for the season as the city is redesigning and reconstructing the nine-hole course.

Crews started some of the prep work Monday, like taking down some trees.

The idea is to make the course more environmentally- and community-friendly.

The project will add more native prairie areas to the course and more native habitat for wildlife and insects. Once work is complete, the city says there could also be exercise classes on the greens, walking trails and areas for kite flying.

