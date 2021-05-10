Primary, junior high schools, courts, reopen in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Primary and junior high schools have reopened for in-person classes in Greece for the first time in months as the country continues to ease coronavirus-related restrictions despite daily infections and deaths remaining stubbornly high. Courts also restarted many of their activities, with civil courts reopening to all cases and criminal courts now hearing cases involving defendants already in custody and any cases reaching the statute of limitations by the end of next year. Greece has been under coronavirus-related restrictions since early November, but has gradually begun easing the measures as it gears up for the vital summer tourist season.