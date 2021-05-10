Qatar ruler in Saudi Arabia for first time since rift eased

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Qatar’s ruling emir is visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease the rift and end an embargo that had frayed ties among important U.S. allies and security partners. Qatar’s News Agency said he will meet Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jiddah. The meeting highlights how ties are improving since Saudi Arabia ended a more than three-year-long embargo of the tiny energy-rich country in January. It also signals a Saudi reset in foreign policy as a new administration led by President Joe Biden reassess U.S.-Saudi ties.