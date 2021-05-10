Skip to Content

Rock County authorities on the lookout for missing horse

Dolly the horse
EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- A horse went missing in Magnolia Bluff Park Sunday afternoon, launching a county-wide search.

According to a post on the Rock County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Dolly the red American paint horse was last seen at 3:00 p.m. in the park Sunday. Dolly has a crooked white stripe on her face.

Anyone with information on Dolly's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's department non-emergency dispatch line at (608) 757-2244.

