Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has fully emerged as one of the best hitters and also one of the most intriguing starting pitchers in baseball early in his fourth major league season. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star is piling up homers with his bat and strikeouts with his arm even more quickly than Babe Ruth did it 100 years ago. Nearly three years after the mound portion of his AL Rookie of the Year campaign ended with a torn elbow ligament requiring Tommy John surgery, Ohtani has slowly, deliberately built himself back into a force.