Stoughton police arrest suspect in arson investigation

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Stoughton Police Department arrested a suspect in an arson case Sunday, shortly after the fire department extinguished a blaze at Viking Laundry.

According to a news release from Fire Chief Joshua Ripp, the Stoughton Fire Department responded to Viking Laundry at 12:12 a.m. Sunday after reports of a structure fire. The fire was out by 12:25 a.m.

Ripp reported no injuries from the fire, although one person was checked out for smoke inhalation. They did not have to go to the hospital.

Control of the building has been returned to the owner after ventilation and inspection.

Police have not released the name of the suspected arsonist.