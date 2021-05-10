THURSDAY AT 10: Teen mental health crisis explodes in pandemic, with months-long wait for care

MADISON (WKOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic forced many children and teens into isolation, not only completing coursework virtually for months—but socializing virtually, as well.

For 13-year-old Owen Dewbre, who is transgender, it was an even tougher experience.

"It's much easier to say on social media, 'You're gross. You're transgender,'" said his mom Sarah Dewbre. "Where someone probably wouldn't say that to their face."

Sarah says her son was bullied so severely that he tried to take his life.

Doctors recommended longer-term care after he got out of the hospital, but Sarah says she was shocked at how long the waits are.

"Right now, when we're looking for them, the waitlist is about three months long for him to get into any of those facilities," she said.

