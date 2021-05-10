Tortoise movers sue for $500,000, say Florida moved too fast

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men who relocate gopher tortoises are suing Florida’s wildlife commission. They say they should be awarded at least $500,000 in damages because the agency prematurely revoked their company’s license for less than three weeks. The tortoises are listed as threatened and must be relocated prior to land development. Drew Kaiser and John Wilson are accused of failing to report dead tortoises, overstocking pens for the tortoises and not maintaining a pen that was in disrepair. The men say the agency failed to follow due process by pulling their permits before they could defend their actions or file an appeal.