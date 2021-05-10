TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of WIS 59 blocked near Albany because of crash

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash is impacting traffic flows on Wisconsin 59 in both directions near Albany, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported Monday before 7 a.m. between County E and Wisconsin 104.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash has shutdown WI-59 near Albany this morning. Plan on detouring to WI-104 to get around this incident. pic.twitter.com/2tX2gE6rMd — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) May 10, 2021

WisDOT warns that all lanes are blocked in both directions as crews respond.

You are asked to use an alternate route if you have to dive that way:

Alternate Route: WB: north on WIS 104 to County C, west to County E, south back to WIS 59. Reverse for EB.