Turkey seeks better Saudi ties despite Khashoggi slaying

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Ministry says its top diplomat is traveling to Saudi Arabia as Turkey seeks to repair ties that hit an all-time low over the 2018 killing in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu would travel to Riyadh for talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on bilateral relations and regional issues. The two-day visit is the first by a Turkish official since the killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate increased tensions between the two regional powers. The two have also been at odds over Turkey’s support to Qatar in a dispute among Gulf countries as well as over the conflict in Libya.