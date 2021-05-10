US: Man faces domestic terror probe tied to racist extremism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man accused of having ties to the white supremacy movement is the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation. Documents filed in federal court Friday show that Brian Thibodeau is charged in a separate case with possession of an unregistered gun silencer. A search warrant in that case mentions that he’s facing a domestic terrorism investigation involving so-called racially motivated violent extremists. The court documents say a search of his home uncovered guns and racist and anti-Semitic propaganda. His attorney and federal authorities didn’t return requests for comment.