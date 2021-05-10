Utility-backed natural gas booklets spark backlash at school

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The father of a Cambridge elementary school student said Monday he was shocked when he pulled two activity booklets from his son’s school backpack, including one titled: “Natural Gas: Your Invisible Friend.” Both were published by the energy utility Eversource and paint a rosy picture of the fossil fuel. Gleb Bahmutov, a 41-year-old software engineer, described the booklets as “propaganda” that made no mention of renewable forms of energy. Cambridge School Superintendent Kenneth Salim said the distribution of the booklets was an error. An Eversource spokesperson said the company will work to include climate change information in future educational materials.