Youngkin leads after 1st round in Virginia GOP governor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin is leading the field after a first round of balloting from Virginia Republicans choosing a gubernatorial nominee but fell short of a majority needed to clinch victory. More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots at a convention Saturday. Ballot counting in the governor’s race began Monday. Under the ranked-choice voting system implemented by the party, the votes of the last-place candidate will be redistributed based on whom those delegates designated as their second choice. The process will be repeated until a candidate gains a majority. After the first round, Youngkin held a slight lead over businessman Pete Snyder. Hard-right candidate Amanda Chase was in third.