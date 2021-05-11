2 arrested in Columbia County after search warrant finds 7 pounds of drugs

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Two people are in custody after a police search warrant allegedly turned up more than seven pounds of various drugs in a Columbus home.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Alexander Obermeier and Samantha Libricz face eight different potential drugs charges.

Police said they found one pound of MDMA or ecstasy powder, four pounds of cannabis wax and oil and more than two pounds of various hallucinogens.

"Law enforcement also located production materials to include pill presses, US Currency, drug ledgers, cutting compounds, growing materials, packaging materials, a firearm, and an electronic weapon," the department said in the release.

Obermeier and Libricz are currently interred at the Columbia County Jail prior to their initial court appearances.