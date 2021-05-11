AP source: Biden to tap Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Japan. That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s decision who was not authorized to comment about the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday. Emanuel is a former three-term congressman who served as Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff and was a senior adviser in Bill Clinton’s administration. Biden had considered Emanuel to serve as his transportation secretary but ultimately passed him over in the face of fierce opposition from some in the liberal wing of the Democratic Party and liberal activists.