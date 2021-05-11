Arson suspect pleads no contest in Sauk County restaurant fire

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The suspect in an arson case in Sauk County was convicted after pleading no contest to two felony charges.

Devin Schroeder, 25, entered the pleas Monday to one count of arson of a building without the owner's consent and one count of criminal damage to property. Five other felonies were dismissed but read into the record.

Authorities say Schroeder admitted to burning down The Barn Restaurant in Baraboo. The complaint against Schroeder says he broke into the business on December 22, 2018 and stole money and some items. He returned the next night and burned down the restaurant.

Court records show Schroeder will be sentenced July 21.