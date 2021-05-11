Attorney for double homicide suspect requests withdrawal from case

MADISON (WKOW) -- The defense team for homicide suspect Khari Sanford has asked to be taken off the case, although they did not provide specific rationale behind the request.

Sanford is accused, along with Alijah Larrue, of killing a Madison physician and her husband in March 2020.

Sanford's lawyers said "the attorney-client relationship is irreparably damaged," although they did not go into further detail at the hearing. Judge Ellen Berz said she could not take them off the case without a reason, and asked the team to file a written motion explaining the request.

"I'm going to need something ... I can't just let you go off a case, let alone first-degree intentional homicide, without some legal basis," Berz said at the hearing.

The attorneys agreed to file a written motion. Sanford's next hearing is scheduled for May 14, where the judge will rule on the motion.