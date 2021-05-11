Authorities release age-progression image of Timmothy Pitzen

(WKOW) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) has released a new forensic image of an Illinois boy who disappeared at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells a decade ago.

Timmothy Pitzen was six years old disappeared on May 11, 2011, after his mother, Amy Pitzen, unexpectedly picked him up from school. The next day, Timmothy's father reported his wife and son missing. Several days later, Amy was found dead in a motel in Rockford, Illinois, and left behind a note saying her son was fine but that no one would ever find him.

In 2019, an Ohio man claimed to be the missing boy from Aurora, Illinois. The FBI later confirmed that he was not Pitzen but was a recent prison inmate.

“It’s hard to believe that we have been searching for Timmothy for ten long years now,” said Timmothy’s father, Jim Pitzen. “We believe he is out there and we hope every day that he will make his way home.”

NCMEC has created a new age-progression image showing what Timmothy might look like today at 16 years old.

“We know that our age progression photos help bring home missing children,” said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at NCMEC. “Because Timmothy has been missing since 2011, it can be tough to look at this image and realize that little Timmothy is now 16 years old. But this is the face that we ask everybody to look at closely, because we know that it’s one way he can be found.”