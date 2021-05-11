Avoca homicide: Victim and suspect knew each other, authorities say

AVOCA (WKOW) -- State investigators said that the victim and suspect in the village of Avoca homicide knew each other.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

The news came in an update from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the case.

A press release from the agency sent Tuesday evening said that the man who is in custody as a suspect was also the person who called authorities following the homicide.

Authorities have not identified the man in custody. They have also not released the name of the woman killed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the homicide Monday evening at the corner of Third and Williams streets in the village of Avoca.

In a Facebook Post, authorities said the scene was cleared and there is no threat to the public.