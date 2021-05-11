Biden: 1M sign up for health care during special enrollment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says 1 million Americans have signed up for health insurance under “Obamacare” during a special enrollment period for people needing coverage during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden reopened the HealthCare.gov insurance markets in February for the special sign-up opportunity. Biden said Tuesday the U.S. has made “enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance” through this enrollment. The six-month enrollment period closes Aug. 15. Although the number of uninsured Americans has grown because of job losses due to the economic hit of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump’s administration resisted calls to authorize a special enrollment period for people uninsured in the pandemic.