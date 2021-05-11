Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting new programs from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides to and from vaccination sites as the pace of vaccination shots nationally declines. Biden is meeting virtually with a bipartisan group of governors Tuesday to share best practices for encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. The White House says Biden also will announce new funding for community outreach efforts to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks. About 730,000 Americans are getting their first dose of vaccine daily, down from a peak of more than 1.9 million per day a month ago.