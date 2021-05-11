Brewers, Bucks both raising fan capacity to 50%

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks are both bringing more fans back into their buildings as the coronavirus crisis ebbs. The clubs announced separately on Tuesday that they will raise their fan capacity limits to 50%. The Brewers will do it at American Family Field starting Saturday. The Bucks will do it for the upcoming NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the two teams had worked with city health officials for their previous limits — 25% for the Brewers and almost 18% for the Bucks. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said the teams have been vigilant about good safety practices.