Brewers to increase seating capacity to 50% effective May 15

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced American Family Field will now increase seating capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent starting this weekend.

The increase will begin on Saturday, May 15 against the Atlanta Braves.

"We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field, and we appreciate the support of City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in increasing the capacity," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations.

Fans who hold full and partial season ticket packages will receive an email this week detailing their seating options moving forward.

For more information on tickets, visit brewers.com, call their ticketing office at (800)933-7890 or visit the American Family Field Box Office.