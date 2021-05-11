Bucks to increase fan capacity to 50% for NBA Playoffs

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks will now allow for 50 percent capacity, or approximately 9,000 fans, at Fiserv Forum for the NBA Playoffs, which begin later this month.

Check out all of our Milwaukee Bucks coverage here.

The team made the announcement following the Milwaukee Health Department's updated health and safety guidelines.

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin.

“It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory."

Limited single-game tickets for Bucks playoff games go on sale this Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. CT on Bucks.com and the team's mobile app.