Data expert testifies at landmark West Virginia opioid trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A data expert testifying at a landmark opioid trial in West Virginia says the potency of prescription drugs sent to local communities increased over time, but the three large drug distributors being sued tried to discredit his analysis. Data consultant Craig McCann continued his testimony Tuesday in the case against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. The Herald-Dispatch reports the plaintiffs complain distributors created a “public nuisance” by flooding communities with prescription pain pills while ignoring the signs of growing addictions. McCann zeroed in on specific pharmacies in his testimony Tuesday about shipments of hydrocodone and oxycodone to Cabell County and the city of Huntington.