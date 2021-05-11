Dutch move toward further easing of coronavirus lockdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says zoos and theme parks will be allowed to re-open next week under strict conditions and bars and cafes can extend the opening hours of their outdoor terraces, if hospital and ICU admissions continue to fall. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday the country will move to the second phase of its gradual re-emergence from a lockdown that has lasted months on May 19 if the hospital and ICU admissions have declined by 20% from peaks in late April.