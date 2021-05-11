Elon Musk moves ratings as host of ‘Saturday Night Live’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk moved a cryptocurrency’s value and TV ratings with his “Saturday Night Live” appearance. According to Nielsen figures out Tuesday, last weekend’s show averaged 7.3 million viewers. That made it the third most-watched episode for the season, behind the ones hosted by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. That was a good outcome for the billionaire’s first time hosting “SNL,” although reviews of his attempts at comedy ranged from charitable to meh. The biggest pan, however, may be the response to jokes mocking the cryptocurrency dogecoin: In the hour after the show started, dogecoin’s already volatile price fell 23%. His jokes aside, Musk has been a real-life booster of the currency.