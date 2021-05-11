Forward Madison tickets go on sale Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison fans will soon be able to purchase single-game tickets to the first three home matches of the year.

Tickets will go on sale May 12 at noon, according to a press release from the team. Fans can try to score tickets on Forward Madison's website.

Breese Stevens Field, the club's home pitch, will operate under reduced capacity for at least the first three matches due to pandemic restrictions placed on gatherings by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

As we continue to work through capacity restrictions, we are pleased to be able to offer a very limited number of single-game tickets to our first three home games #BackAtBreese.



"We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding our return to Breese and would like to thank our great fans as we work through this seating process given our restricted capacity," Forward Madison COO & Owner Conor Caloia said in a written statement.

The team went on to say that they hoped they would be able to accommodate more fans at its June 12 matchup against the Richmond Kickers.

Forward Madison fans have waited with great anticipation for tickets to go on sale. The May 15 tilt against Union Omaha will be the first professional soccer game played on the isthmus since 2019.

Public health guidance forced the team to play its home contests at Wauwatosa's Hart Park.

The club's first three home matches of the 2021 season are scheduled for May 15, 26 and June 6.

Forward Madison came away with a tie in their first game of the season at FC Tucson. The exciting 1-1 draw proved a promising start against a Tucson side stacked with several new attack-minded pieces.