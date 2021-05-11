Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 30 expected.

* WHERE…Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Sub-freezing temperatures will kill crops and

unprotected sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&