Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Marquette County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Cold temperatures will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&