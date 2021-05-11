Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dane County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Cold temperatures will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&