Frost Advisory issued for all of southern WI, warmer weather ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Another night, another Frost Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for all of Southern Wisconsin.

Lows are expected to reach near or at freezing for majority.

Widespread frost is likely. Take precautions for sensitive plants!

Another night of frost is possible, Wednesday night into Thursday. Although, likely not widespread due to some higher low temperatures expected across the region.

Highs and lows are gradually warming this week, as seen Tuesday.

Values are expected to return to the 60s Wednesday, highs in the low range but mid-to-upper 60s for the end of the work week.

Dry and quiet conditions remain, as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast. Light winds are also expected the next couple of days.

It isn't until the weekend we see rain chances return.

Isolated showers are possible Saturday, likely evening and night with scattered showers and storms possible overnight.

Slight shower chances potentially on Monday and Tuesday.

While shower chances return towards the end of the 7-day forecast, high temperatures stay in the seasonal-ish range, with a potential low 70.