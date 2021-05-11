Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the Senate are making an expansive case against sweeping voting and election legislation from Democrats. They pushed Tuesday to roll back proposals for mail-in ballots, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes to election law. Republican leader Mitch McConnell said American democracy is not in crisis and defended local control of elections. But Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said restrictive new voting laws emerging around the country will simply make it harder for people to vote. The Rules Committee deadlocked 9-9 over advancing the bill to the full Senate, but Schumer can still try another avenue.