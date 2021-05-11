House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans seem ready to toss Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post. Lawmakers are meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday and are widely expected to depose Cheney after her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Cheney says she “will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law.” Her demotion would provide the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.